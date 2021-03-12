Oilex (LON:OEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 19,388,287 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field covering an area of 161 square kilometres located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% participating interest in the Doyle-Peel licence (P2446) in the East Irish Sea.

