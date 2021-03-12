Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 54,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,353. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

