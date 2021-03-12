Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OII. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 14,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,567. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 542,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 53.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 157,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 106.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

