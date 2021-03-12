Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 21,959,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 21,629,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OXY. Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

