Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $4.54. Obalon Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 108,809 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBLN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 698,448 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

