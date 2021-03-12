Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $4.54. Obalon Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 108,809 shares.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.69.
Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.
