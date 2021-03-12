Oakley Capital Investments Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of OCI opened at GBX 296 ($3.87) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 289.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.72. The company has a market cap of £534.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21.
In related news, insider Fiona Beck bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,472 ($39,811.86).
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
