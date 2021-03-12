Oakley Capital Investments Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of OCI opened at GBX 296 ($3.87) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 289.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.72. The company has a market cap of £534.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21.

In related news, insider Fiona Beck bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

