NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on April 5th

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the semiconductor provider on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $183.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.98 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $200.19.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.
In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
