NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on April 5th

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the semiconductor provider on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $183.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.98 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.