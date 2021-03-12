NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NVR were worth $36,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,515,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NVR by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in NVR by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,702.09 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,806.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,570.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4,230.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

