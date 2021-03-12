NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $500.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $550.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

