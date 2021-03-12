NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given New $3.25 Price Target at CIBC

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

