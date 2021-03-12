Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
