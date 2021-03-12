Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

