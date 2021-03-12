Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

