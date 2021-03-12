Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.