Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSE:JPT opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $99,071.76.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.