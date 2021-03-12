Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NNY opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $10.95.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.