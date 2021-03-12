Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE JHB opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

