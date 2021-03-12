Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
