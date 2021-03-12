Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.