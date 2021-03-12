Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NUVB opened at $12.92 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

