Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on NUVB. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NUVB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,908. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

