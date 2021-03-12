Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NUVB opened at $13.86 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

