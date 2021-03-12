NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.14

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 12550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.