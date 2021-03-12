NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $161.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after acquiring an additional 136,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NovoCure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR opened at $130.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 689.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.85. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

