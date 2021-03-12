Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) CEO Sells $90,523.12 in Stock

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) CEO David William Pointer sold 2,263,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $90,523.12.

Shares of Novation Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,574. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.95. Novation Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also provides its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctor's offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

