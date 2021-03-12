Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) CEO Sells $90,523.12 in Stock

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) CEO David William Pointer sold 2,263,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $90,523.12.
Shares of Novation Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,574. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.95. Novation Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About Novation Companies
