NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,084 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $22,508,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $23,999,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,225 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

