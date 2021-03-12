Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Novacyt stock traded down GBX 18.71 ($0.24) on Thursday, hitting GBX 674.29 ($8.81). The stock had a trading volume of 557,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 825.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 757.68. Novacyt has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.22 million and a P/E ratio of -26.45.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

