NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Up 11.7%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price was up 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 2,661,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,341,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

