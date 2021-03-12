Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NWN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,201 shares of company stock valued at $299,994 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

