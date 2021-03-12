Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

