Northern Trust Corp Sells 287,331 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 287,331 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,880,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.27.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $376.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,885. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $387.32. The firm has a market cap of $373.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

