Northern Trust Corp Sells 114,833 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114,833 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Alphabet worth $6,774,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,053.53. 16,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,013.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,747.46. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

