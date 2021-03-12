Northern Trust Corp Has $1.23 Billion Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,445 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of ServiceNow worth $1,225,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.07 on Wednesday, hitting $496.02. 12,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 140.52, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $551.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.65.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $27,129,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

