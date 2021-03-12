Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,397,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 138,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,454,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $255.88. 17,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,802. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $168.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

