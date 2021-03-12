Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Up 10.4%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 22,729,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 54,977,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $351.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.17.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.