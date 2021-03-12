Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Up 10.4%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 22,729,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 54,977,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $351.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

