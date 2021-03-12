Nord/LB Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.30 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €6.30 ($7.41) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.95 ($8.17).

FRA:SHA opened at €7.10 ($8.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.20. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

