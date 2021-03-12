Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.