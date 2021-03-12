NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Posts Earnings Results

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. 12,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $331.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. NN has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

