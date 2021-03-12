NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 14.64%.

NL opened at $6.75 on Friday. NL Industries has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $329.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

