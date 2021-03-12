Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,774.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Shopify worth $304,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,140.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,065. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 721.43, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,269.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,101.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

