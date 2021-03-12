Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,364,577 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 62,191 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 2.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $470,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of SE stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $235.00. The stock had a trading volume of 154,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,805. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average of $193.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

