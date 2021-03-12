Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 56,565 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,565 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $90,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

