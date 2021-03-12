Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 281,501 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,501 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 5.65% of Veracyte worth $160,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 32.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after acquiring an additional 519,996 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 156,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,986,000.

Veracyte stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 92,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,186. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

