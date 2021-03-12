Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NHNKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.64. 615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of -0.63. Nihon Kohden has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $476.94 million for the quarter.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.

