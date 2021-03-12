Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NHNKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.64. 615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of -0.63. Nihon Kohden has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.
About Nihon Kohden
Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.
