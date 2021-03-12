Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NLSN opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&T Bank increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

