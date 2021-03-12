Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.95

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.95 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The company has a market cap of $844.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

