NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) PT Raised to $44.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective hoisted by Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a top pick rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NGM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.08. 4,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,923. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after buying an additional 158,965 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

