NFC Investments LLC Invests $25.41 Million in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,080,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,411,000. Danimer Scientific makes up 7.4% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NFC Investments LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNMR. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $7,053,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,189,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DNMR stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,899. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81.

