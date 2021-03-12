NFC Investments LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

NFC Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,520 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty makes up 0.8% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,477 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.