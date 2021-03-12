Nexo Price Tops $2.38 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $7.99 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00049089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.04 or 0.00651400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00064730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.