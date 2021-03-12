NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($11.30) Per Share

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexImmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($11.30) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2021 earnings at ($5.91) EPS.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NEXI opened at $23.06 on Friday. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

In other NexImmune news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis bought 5,882 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

