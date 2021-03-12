Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Up 16.3%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $10.79. 661,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 922% from the average session volume of 64,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

