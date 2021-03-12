Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,670,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,419. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $390,542,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

